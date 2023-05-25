BYND’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.07%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.86%. The price of BYND leaped by -13.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.86%.

Currently, the stock price of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is $11.44. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $11.6074 after opening at $11.10. The stock touched a low of $10.84 before closing at $11.10.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Beyond Meat Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $44.59 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $9.81, recorded on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of BYND Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Beyond Meat Inc.’s current trading price is -74.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.81 and $44.59. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.98 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.49 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 783.53M and boasts a workforce of 787 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Beyond Meat Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Beyond Meat Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.22, with a change in price of -0.96. Similarly, Beyond Meat Inc. recorded 2,593,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.74%.

BYND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Beyond Meat Inc. over the past 50 days is 20.50%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 37.23%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 30.13% and 27.00%, respectively, over the past 20 days.