Behind BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has a stock price of $20.31. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $26.06 after an opening price of $25.51. The day’s lowest price was $25.24, and it closed at $25.93.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $34.12 on 02/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $8.80 on 06/14/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of BTAI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -40.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 130.87%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.80 and $34.12. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.52 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 795.27M and boasts a workforce of 183 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.07, with a change in price of -1.06. Similarly, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. recorded 474,830 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.93%.

Examining BTAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTAI stands at 1.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.79.

BTAI Stock Stochastic Average

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 29.96%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.39%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.50% and 54.46%, respectively.

BTAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BTAI has leaped by -3.08%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -23.46%.