Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -27.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.99%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.10 and $16.77 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.1 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.74 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) currently stands at $12.22. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.49 after starting at $12.45. The stock’s lowest price was $12.155 before closing at $12.55.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.77 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $10.10 on 04/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.31B and boasts a workforce of 630 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.96, with a change in price of -1.03. Similarly, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. recorded 3,619,873 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABR stands at 5.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.47.

ABR Stock Stochastic Average

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.12%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 69.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.82% and 81.74%, respectively.

ABR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.61%. The price of ABR fallen by 17.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.05%.