APLM’s Stock Market Adventure: -58.59% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -58.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -57.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of APLM has leaped by -33.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.23%.

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) currently has a stock price of $4.29. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.6989 after opening at $4.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.92 before it closed at $4.13.

52-week price history of APLM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Apollomics Inc.’s current trading price is -91.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.71 and $49.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.64 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -58.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 386.01M and boasts a workforce of 43 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

APLM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APLM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APLM Stock Stochastic Average