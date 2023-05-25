Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on PROS Holdings Inc. Inc. (PRO) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.15% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PRO has fallen by 5.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.62%.

The current stock price for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) is $29.39. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $30.54 after opening at $28.34. It dipped to a low of $28.34 before ultimately closing at $27.93.

In terms of market performance, PROS Holdings Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $31.67 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value was $18.08 on 09/06/22.

52-week price history of PRO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. PROS Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -7.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $18.08 and $31.67. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.55 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.35B and boasts a workforce of 1528 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.46, with a change in price of +5.10. Similarly, PROS Holdings Inc. recorded 263,169 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.00%.

PRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PROS Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 80.61%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.61%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.58% and 77.73%, respectively, over the past 20 days.