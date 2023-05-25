Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Alteryx Inc.’s current trading price is -43.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.67%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $34.70 and $70.63. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.78 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.53 million over the last three months.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) currently has a stock price of $39.79. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $40.31 after opening at $39.11. The lowest recorded price for the day was $38.95 before it closed at $38.60.

The stock market performance of Alteryx Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $70.63 on 02/14/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $34.70, recorded on 05/03/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.85B and boasts a workforce of 2850 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Alteryx Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Alteryx Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.29, with a change in price of -10.74. Similarly, Alteryx Inc. recorded 1,422,425 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.25%.

How AYX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AYX stands at 10.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.86.

AYX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Alteryx Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 20.40%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.04% and 24.38%, respectively.

AYX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -21.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AYX has leaped by -19.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.57%.