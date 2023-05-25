Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Agrify Corporation’s current trading price is -99.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.14 and $29.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.9 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.58 million over the last three months.

The stock of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is currently priced at $0.19. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.20 after opening at $0.1909. The day’s lowest price was $0.1863 before the stock closed at $0.21.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Agrify Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $29.00 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.14 on 04/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -53.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.87M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3267, with a change in price of -0.1420. Similarly, Agrify Corporation recorded 3,421,170 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGFY stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

AGFY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Agrify Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 15.43%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.54%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.74% and 14.08%, respectively.

AGFY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -43.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -81.41%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AGFY has leaped by -24.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.10%.