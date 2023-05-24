Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -13.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $50.20 and $117.86 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.86 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.43 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is $101.88. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $107.19 after an opening price of $107.19. The stock briefly fell to $101.29 before ending the session at $108.41.

Wynn Resorts Limited experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $117.86 on 05/01/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $50.20 on 06/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.60B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Wynn Resorts Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.15, with a change in price of +21.79. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,525,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.21%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

Wynn Resorts Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.56%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 31.74% and 42.85%, respectively.

WYNN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 23.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 34.05%. The price of WYNN leaped by -11.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.14%.