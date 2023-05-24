Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current trading price is -40.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.30%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.30 and $4.72. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 3.23 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.32 million over the last three months.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) current stock price is $2.79. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.79 after opening at $2.73. The stock’s lowest point was $2.69 before it closed at $2.73.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.72 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value being $2.30 on 05/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.04B and boasts a workforce of 63 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.28, with a change in price of -0.89. Similarly, Uranium Energy Corp. recorded 6,706,925 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.18%.

How UEC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UEC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UEC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Uranium Energy Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 42.24%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.67% and 53.14%, respectively.

UEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -28.09%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -27.91%. The price of UEC increased 10.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.60%.