The Significance of Moving Averages in Outset Medical Inc. Inc. (OM) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -21.77% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OM has fallen by 14.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.15%.

The stock of Outset Medical Inc. (OM) is currently priced at $20.20. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $22.35 after opening at $21.96. The day’s lowest price was $19.82 before the stock closed at $22.09.

Outset Medical Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $30.55 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $11.41 on 11/08/22.

52-week price history of OM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Outset Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -33.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$11.41 and $30.55. The Outset Medical Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.54 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 985.56M and boasts a workforce of 518 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.58, with a change in price of -4.33. Similarly, Outset Medical Inc. recorded 533,139 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.65%.

OM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

OM Stock Stochastic Average

Outset Medical Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 59.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.78% and 76.28%, respectively.