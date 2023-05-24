The Psychology of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. Inc. (EVLV) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 112.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 47.06%. The price of EVLV fallen by 72.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.29%.

Currently, the stock price of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is $5.50. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $6.00 after opening at $5.90. The stock touched a low of $5.415 before closing at $5.95.

In terms of market performance, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.03 on 05/22/23, while the lowest value was $1.98 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of EVLV Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -8.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 177.78%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.98 and $6.03. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.52 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.97 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 96.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 829.67M and boasts a workforce of 223 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.21, with a change in price of +3.25. Similarly, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. recorded 855,219 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +144.44%.

EVLV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVLV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EVLV Stock Stochastic Average

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 84.64%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.14%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.44% and 93.52%, respectively.