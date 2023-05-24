The Bank of Nova Scotia: Analyzing BNS Stock Trends

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) current stock price is $48.81. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $49.70 after opening at $49.30. The stock’s lowest point was $49.04 before it closed at $49.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $68.59 on 06/02/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $45.26 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of BNS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s current trading price is -28.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $45.26 and $68.59. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.03 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.53 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.08B and boasts a workforce of 91264 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 50.74, with a change in price of -0.50. Similarly, The Bank of Nova Scotia recorded 1,468,822 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.02%.

BNS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BNS stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

BNS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Bank of Nova Scotia over the past 50 days is 43.20%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.25%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 43.99% and 49.53%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -6.40%. The price of BNS increased 0.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.99%.