Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 20.30B Market Cap

The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is currently priced at $77.06. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $81.06 after opening at $79.76. The day’s lowest price was $78.53 before the stock closed at $78.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $81.16 on 05/22/23 and a low of $31.09 for the same time frame on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of RCL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current trading price is -5.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.86%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $31.09 and $81.16. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.09 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.30B and boasts a workforce of 102500 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.90, with a change in price of +27.13. Similarly, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. recorded 3,681,456 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +54.47%.

Examining RCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCL stands at 7.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.80.

RCL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 80.58%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.72% and 93.49%, respectively.

RCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 55.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RCL has fallen by 27.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.18%.