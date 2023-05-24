Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Quantum Corporation’s current trading price is -52.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.69%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.86 and $2.24. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.14 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is currently priced at $1.06. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.20 after opening at $1.19. The day’s lowest price was $1.03 before the stock closed at $1.14.

Quantum Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.24 on 06/07/22 and a low of $0.86 for the same time frame on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 109.36M and boasts a workforce of 905 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1866, with a change in price of +0.0200. Similarly, Quantum Corporation recorded 171,110 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.92%.

QMCO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Quantum Corporation over the last 50 days is 58.33%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.67% and 76.20%, respectively.

QMCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.74%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QMCO has fallen by 9.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.98%.