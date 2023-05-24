Oncorus Inc. Inc. (ONCR) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.86%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -63.98%. The price of ONCR decreased -29.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.98%.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) current stock price is $0.25. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.2693 after opening at $0.25. The stock’s lowest point was $0.2102 before it closed at $0.31.

The stock market performance of Oncorus Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.90 on 06/07/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.23, recorded on 05/23/23.

52-week price history of ONCR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Oncorus Inc.’s current trading price is -87.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.23 and $1.90. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.82 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 61820.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.63M and boasts a workforce of 64 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3513, with a change in price of +0.0030. Similarly, Oncorus Inc. recorded 231,378 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.23%.

ONCR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONCR stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ONCR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Oncorus Inc. over the last 50 days is at 19.16%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 21.77%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.39% and 18.74%, respectively.