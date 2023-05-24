MGNI’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 9.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MGNI has fallen by 30.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.90%.

At present, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has a stock price of $11.63. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.5086 after an opening price of $12.34. The day’s lowest price was $11.58, and it closed at $12.51.

Magnite Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $14.20 on 02/22/23 and a low of $5.59 for the same time frame on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of MGNI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Magnite Inc.’s current trading price is -18.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.59 and $14.20. The Magnite Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 1.37 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.54 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.62B and boasts a workforce of 947 employees.

Magnite Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Magnite Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.32, with a change in price of +1.46. Similarly, Magnite Inc. recorded 1,660,173 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.36%.

MGNI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGNI stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

MGNI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Magnite Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 79.37%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 79.37%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.98% and 81.81%, respectively.