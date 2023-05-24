Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s current trading price is -37.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 169.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.43 and $1.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.91 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.34 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has a stock price of $1.16. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.36 after an opening price of $1.28. The day’s lowest price was $1.20, and it closed at $1.21.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.85 on 06/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.43 on 06/02/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 151.23M and boasts a workforce of 36 employees.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Mereo BioPharma Group plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9781, with a change in price of +0.5919. Similarly, Mereo BioPharma Group plc recorded 1,235,827 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +106.06%.

MREO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Mereo BioPharma Group plc over the last 50 days is 65.81%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 25.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.17% and 61.34%, respectively.

MREO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 54.65%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 62.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MREO has fallen by 3.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.46%.