Fossil Group Inc.’s Shares Reel: -46.76% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 126.45M Market Cap

The stock price for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) currently stands at $2.30. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.34 after starting at $2.10. The stock’s lowest price was $2.09 before closing at $2.09.

The market performance of Fossil Group Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.55 on 06/01/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.89 on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of FOSL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Fossil Group Inc.’s current trading price is -69.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.69%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.89 and $7.55. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.04 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.45M and boasts a workforce of 6900 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.96, with a change in price of -1.68. Similarly, Fossil Group Inc. recorded 556,640 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.21%.

Examining FOSL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FOSL stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

FOSL Stock Stochastic Average

Fossil Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 21.93%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.68% and 12.58%, respectively.

FOSL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -46.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -52.48%. The price of FOSL leaped by -34.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.56%.