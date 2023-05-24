FIS’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -17.77% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -17.77%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.15%. The price of FIS decreased -0.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.60%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) current stock price is $55.79. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $57.18 after opening at $57.01. The stock’s lowest point was $55.69 before it closed at $57.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $106.65 on 06/06/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $48.57 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of FIS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s current trading price is -47.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.87%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $48.57 and $106.65. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.58 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 5.97 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.64B and boasts a workforce of 69000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Fidelity National Information Services Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.75, with a change in price of -10.76. Similarly, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. recorded 5,878,053 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.17%.

FIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIS stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

FIS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 67.23%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 52.37%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.69% and 68.64%, respectively.