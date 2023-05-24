FIP’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) is $3.25. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.555 after opening at $3.46. The stock touched a low of $3.23 before closing at $3.47.

52-week price history of FIP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s current trading price is -23.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.22 and $4.25. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.49 million over the last three months.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 328.22M and boasts a workforce of 690 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.07, with a change in price of +0.46. Similarly, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. recorded 479,719 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.49%.

FIP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.28.

FIP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 74.69%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.90% and 81.19%, respectively.

FIP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 12.46%. The price of FIP fallen by 11.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.25%.