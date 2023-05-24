DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s current trading price is -14.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.63%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $49.52 and $78.40. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 2.01 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.17 million over the last three months.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) current stock price is $66.67. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $68.04 after opening at $66.88. The stock’s lowest point was $66.86 before it closed at $67.39.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $78.40 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value being $49.52 on 09/27/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.00B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.87, with a change in price of -2.14. Similarly, DuPont de Nemours Inc. recorded 3,074,157 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.12%.

How DD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DD stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

DD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for DuPont de Nemours Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 36.18%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 47.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.37% and 54.30%, respectively.

DD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.86%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.44%. The price of DD decreased -1.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.63%.