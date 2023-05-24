Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s current trading price is -22.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $25.75 and $49.55. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.03 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.64 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is $38.51. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $39.29 after opening at $38.11. It dipped to a low of $37.91 before ultimately closing at $38.12.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $49.55 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value being $25.75 on 06/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.97B and boasts a workforce of 8800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Bath & Body Works Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.45, with a change in price of -2.24. Similarly, Bath & Body Works Inc. recorded 3,286,511 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.50%.

BBWI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bath & Body Works Inc. over the past 50 days is 90.33%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.33%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 91.71% and 89.04%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BBWI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.61% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BBWI has fallen by 7.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.13%.