Amesite Inc. (AMST) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Amesite Inc.’s current trading price is -58.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 236.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.56 and $12.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.99 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Amesite Inc. (AMST) currently stands at $5.25. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.77 after starting at $5.48. The stock’s lowest price was $4.70 before closing at $4.60.

Amesite Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $12.60 on 08/25/22 and a low of $1.56 for the same time frame on 01/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Amesite Inc. (AMST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 100.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.18M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.46, with a change in price of +2.97. Similarly, Amesite Inc. recorded 446,888 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +130.26%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMST stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMST Stock Stochastic Average

Amesite Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.10%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.24% and 60.63%, respectively.

AMST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 149.86%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 71.77%. The price of AMST fallen by 55.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.96%.