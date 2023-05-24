A Tale of Resilience: Zillow Group Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is $45.59. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $46.88 after opening at $45.26. The stock touched a low of $45.05 before closing at $45.41.

Zillow Group Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $49.32 on 02/16/23, and the lowest price during that time was $26.14, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of Z Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Zillow Group Inc.’s current trading price is -7.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $26.14 and $49.32. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.29 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.42 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.61B and boasts a workforce of 5852 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Zillow Group Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Zillow Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.22, with a change in price of +14.30. Similarly, Zillow Group Inc. recorded 3,143,263 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.70%.

Z Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Zillow Group Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 63.75%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.66%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.98% and 53.20%, respectively.

Z Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 41.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 29.30%. The price of Z fallen by 2.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.42%.