VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. VICI Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -11.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $27.75 and $35.69. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.73 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.84 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) currently stands at $31.61. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $31.96 after starting at $31.81. The stock’s lowest price was $31.57 before closing at $31.60.

VICI Properties Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $35.69 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $27.75 on 06/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.51B and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

VICI Properties Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating VICI Properties Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.87, with a change in price of -1.11. Similarly, VICI Properties Inc. recorded 5,752,341 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VICI stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

VICI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for VICI Properties Inc. over the last 50 days is 44.55%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 18.12%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.32% and 12.60%, respectively.

VICI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.66%. The price of VICI leaped by -5.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.66%.