United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. United Microelectronics Corporation’s current trading price is -11.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.36 and $8.95. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.44 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.4 million observed over the last three months.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has a current stock price of $7.89. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $7.96 after opening at $7.92. The stock’s low for the day was $7.84, and it eventually closed at $8.08.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $8.95 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value being $5.36 on 10/11/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.92B and boasts a workforce of 19426 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.08, with a change in price of +1.26. Similarly, United Microelectronics Corporation recorded 7,018,863 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.00%.

How UMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UMC stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

UMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation over the last 50 days is at 22.55%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 44.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.95% and 70.81%, respectively.

UMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 20.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 5.48%. The price of UMC leaped by -2.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided 0.00%.