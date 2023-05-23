TUP’s Stock Market Adventure: -79.49% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -79.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -81.38%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TUP has leaped by -35.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.92%.

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is currently priced at $0.85. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.87 after opening at $0.78. The day’s lowest price was $0.7532 before the stock closed at $0.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Tupperware Brands Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.86 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.66 on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of TUP Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current trading price is -93.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.64%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.66 and $12.86. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 3.49 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.49 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -77.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.92M and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Tupperware Brands Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Tupperware Brands Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8438, with a change in price of -3.1610. Similarly, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded 1,860,248 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.83%.

TUP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.75%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.39%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 18.31% and 15.57% respectively.