The Significance of Moving Averages in Knightscope Inc. Inc. (KSCP) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -76.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.63%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KSCP has leaped by -28.50%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.26%.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) currently has a stock price of $0.45. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.4999 after opening at $0.498. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.446 before it closed at $0.48.

Knightscope Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.52 on 06/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.44 on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of KSCP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Knightscope Inc.’s current trading price is -90.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.12%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.44 and $4.52. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.79 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 0.87 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.91M and boasts a workforce of 111 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0748, with a change in price of -1.1900. Similarly, Knightscope Inc. recorded 687,945 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.56%.

KSCP Stock Stochastic Average

Knightscope Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.84%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.40% and 10.40%, respectively.