Starbucks Corporation Inc. (SBUX) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 3.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.12%. The price of SBUX leaped by -4.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.51%.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has a current stock price of $102.90. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $105.70 after opening at $105.52. The stock’s low for the day was $102.77, and it eventually closed at $105.51.

Starbucks Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $115.48 on 05/01/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $70.35 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of SBUX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Starbucks Corporation’s current trading price is -10.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $70.35 and $115.48. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 7.49 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 5.87 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 119.73B and boasts a workforce of 402000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Starbucks Corporation

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Starbucks Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 105.06, with a change in price of +3.70. Similarly, Starbucks Corporation recorded 6,037,283 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.73%.

SBUX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation over the last 50 days is at 31.22%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 1.02%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.61% and 17.76%, respectively.