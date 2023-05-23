SHPH’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.01%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.61%. The price of SHPH fallen by 32.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 94.17%.

Currently, the stock price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) is $2.06. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.06 after opening at $1.04. The stock touched a low of $1.02 before closing at $1.03.

52-week price history of SHPH Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -98.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.02 and $126.26. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 34.01 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 78460.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.10M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6308, with a change in price of +0.2200. Similarly, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. recorded 630,462 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.72%.

SHPH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHPH stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SHPH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 62.42%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 62.42%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 21.53% and 8.02%, respectively, over the past 20 days.