Ouster Inc. Inc. (OUST) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -26.77% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -50.24%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OUST has fallen by 69.89%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.15%.

The stock of Ouster Inc. (OUST) is currently priced at $6.32. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.38 after opening at $5.14. The day’s lowest price was $5.085 before the stock closed at $5.11.

Ouster Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $25.10 on 05/23/22 and the lowest value was $3.21 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of OUST Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Ouster Inc.’s current trading price is -74.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.21 and $25.10. The Ouster Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.92 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.77 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 244.73M and boasts a workforce of 270 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.09, with a change in price of -2.20. Similarly, Ouster Inc. recorded 562,062 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.79%.

OUST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OUST stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

OUST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ouster Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 45.91%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.11%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.92% and 80.89%, respectively.