Ocuphire Pharma Inc.: Analyzing OCUP Stock Trends

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) current stock price is $4.07. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $4.23 after opening at $4.23. The stock’s lowest point was $3.98 before it closed at $4.34.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $6.60 on 05/11/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.78 on 06/16/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of OCUP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s current trading price is -38.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 128.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.78 and $6.60. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 85.43M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.21, with a change in price of +1.44. Similarly, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. recorded 280,978 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +54.75%.

OCUP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OCUP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OCUP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. over the past 50 days is 23.10%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.44%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 3.29% and 7.17%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

OCUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 15.30%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 49.08%. The price of OCUP decreased -21.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.92%.