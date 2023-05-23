Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -88.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.10 and $1.05. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 11.54 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.45 million observed over the last three months.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) current stock price is $0.12. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.12 after opening at $0.11. The stock’s lowest point was $0.11 before it closed at $0.11.

In terms of market performance, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.05 on 06/06/22, while the lowest value was $0.10 on 05/18/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.87M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2596, with a change in price of -0.0545. Similarly, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 462,999 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.79%.

NAVB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is at 9.38%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 12.78%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.25% and 4.72%, respectively.

NAVB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -43.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -54.13%. The price of NAVB decreased -52.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.53%.