mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s current trading price is -87.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.26 and $3.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.71 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

The stock price for mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) currently stands at $0.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.4002 after starting at $0.4002. The stock’s lowest price was $0.3417 before closing at $0.36.

mCloud Technologies Corp.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.80 on 06/01/22 and a low of $0.26 for the same time frame on 05/11/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.20M and boasts a workforce of 216 employees.

mCloud Technologies Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating mCloud Technologies Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6899, with a change in price of -0.3675. Similarly, mCloud Technologies Corp. recorded 373,163 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.75%.

MCLD Stock Stochastic Average

mCloud Technologies Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.20%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.74% and 56.09%, respectively.

MCLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -45.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -49.55%. The price of MCLD fallen by 50.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 37.93%.