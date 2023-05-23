Immutep Limited: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 193.67M Market Cap

The present stock price for Immutep Limited (IMMP) is $2.33. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.44 after an opening price of $2.41. The stock briefly fell to $2.16 before ending the session at $2.45.

Immutep Limited saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.90 on 05/17/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.47 on 09/29/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of IMMP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Immutep Limited’s current trading price is -40.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.47 to $3.90. In the Healthcare sector, the Immutep Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.36 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.46 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Immutep Limited (IMMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 193.67M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.79, with a change in price of +0.58. Similarly, Immutep Limited recorded 963,655 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.14%.

IMMP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Immutep Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 34.58%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 34.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 37.64% and 40.05% respectively.

IMMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 33.14% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 14.22%. The price of IMMP fallen by 42.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 51.30%.