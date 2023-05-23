General Electric Company’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The current stock price for General Electric Company (GE) is $103.28. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $105.94 after opening at $104.10. It dipped to a low of $104.10 before ultimately closing at $104.55.

General Electric Company’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $105.94 on 05/22/23, and the lowest price during that time was $46.77, recorded on 07/05/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of GE Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. General Electric Company’s current trading price is -2.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $46.77 and $105.94. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.37 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.06 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

General Electric Company (GE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 113.58B and boasts a workforce of 172000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For General Electric Company

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating General Electric Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 88.91, with a change in price of +39.65. Similarly, General Electric Company recorded 7,205,736 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.28%.

GE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GE stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

GE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of General Electric Company over the last 50 days is at 86.56%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 73.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.20% and 87.78%, respectively.

GE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 57.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 54.83%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GE has fallen by 3.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.13%.