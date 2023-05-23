Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current trading price is -23.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.51%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $24.65 and $46.64. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 6.28 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 12.99 million over the last three months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) currently has a stock price of $35.62. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $36.04 after opening at $35.72. The lowest recorded price for the day was $35.605 before it closed at $35.73.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $46.64 on 01/25/23, and the lowest price during that time was $24.65, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.98B and boasts a workforce of 25600 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Freeport-McMoRan Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.37, with a change in price of -3.26. Similarly, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. recorded 12,546,723 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.38%.

How FCX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FCX stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

FCX Stock Stochastic Average

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 14.50%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.05% and 22.39%, respectively.

FCX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.94%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.69%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FCX has leaped by -10.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.41%.