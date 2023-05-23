E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -99.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -6.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.23 and $82.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 11.8 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.12 million over the last three months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) stock is currently valued at $0.22. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.265 after opening at $0.255. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1622 before ultimately closing at $0.25.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $82.00 on 06/09/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.23 on 05/22/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -90.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.22M and boasts a workforce of 526 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0350, with a change in price of -5.1150. Similarly, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited recorded 878,732 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -95.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EJH stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

EJH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.95%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.94% and 9.25%, respectively.

EJH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -95.00%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -97.13%. The price of EJH decreased -49.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.35%.