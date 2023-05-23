Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -77.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 577.67%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.03 and $0.90. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 1.77 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.61 million over the last three months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has a current stock price of $0.20. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.20 after opening at $0.19. The stock’s low for the day was $0.19, and it eventually closed at $0.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $0.90 on 04/28/23, while the lowest value was $0.03 on 04/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.77M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1758, with a change in price of +0.0180. Similarly, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited recorded 2,334,247 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.38%.

DXF Stock Stochastic Average

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 20.68%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.22% and 11.23%, respectively.

DXF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 8.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 0.64%. The price of DXF fallen by 60.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.69%.