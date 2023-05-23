DBD’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -77.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -86.37%. The price of DBD decreased -59.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.53%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) stock is currently valued at $0.32. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.3495 after opening at $0.2994. The stock briefly dropped to $0.2994 before ultimately closing at $0.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.27 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.32 on 05/22/23.

52-week price history of DBD Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s current trading price is -93.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.09%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.32 and $5.27. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 2.84 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.75 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -88.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.48M and boasts a workforce of 21000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6563, with a change in price of -0.9997. Similarly, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated recorded 2,959,954 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.73%.

DBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated over the last 50 days is 0.82%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.95% and 6.25%, respectively.