CL’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CL has fallen by 2.10%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.29%.

The current stock price for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is $78.41. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $79.66 after opening at $79.58. It dipped to a low of $78.22 before ultimately closing at $79.93.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $83.81 on 08/19/22, with the lowest value being $67.84 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of CL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current trading price is -6.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.58%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $67.84 and $83.81. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 6.07 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 4.7 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.85B and boasts a workforce of 33800 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Colgate-Palmolive Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.88, with a change in price of -1.53. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded 4,644,984 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.91%.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 65.74%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 32.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.83% and 61.93%, respectively.