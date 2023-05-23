Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Albemarle Corporation’s current trading price is -34.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $171.82 and $334.55. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.68 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.25 million observed over the last three months.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has a current stock price of $218.26. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $210.565 after opening at $209.50. The stock’s low for the day was $205.219, and it eventually closed at $206.50.

Albemarle Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $334.55 on 11/11/22, and the lowest price during that time was $171.82, recorded on 04/21/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.94B and boasts a workforce of 7400 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Albemarle Corporation

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Albemarle Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 227.40, with a change in price of +2.92. Similarly, Albemarle Corporation recorded 2,010,226 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.36%.

How ALB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALB stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

ALB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation over the last 50 days is at 78.10%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.67% and 87.31%, respectively.

ALB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 0.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.20%. The price of ALB fallen by 18.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.12%.