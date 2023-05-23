Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -51.60% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) is currently priced at $5.31. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.8781 after opening at $5.87. The day’s lowest price was $5.04 before the stock closed at $5.96.

The market performance of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $10.97 on 09/30/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.16 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of ABOS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -51.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.16 to $10.97. In the Healthcare sector, the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.16 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 204.28M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.96, with a change in price of +0.24. Similarly, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 135,578 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.73%.

Examining ABOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABOS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ABOS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 56.83%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 56.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.32% and 66.10%, respectively.

ABOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -1.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ABOS has fallen by 32.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.35%.