A Tale of Resilience: Biora Therapeutics Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) is $4.85. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $5.10 after opening at $3.74. The stock touched a low of $3.65 before closing at $3.70.

Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $28.75 on 08/10/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.95, recorded on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of BIOR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -83.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 148.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.95 and $28.75. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.53 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 59.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.04M and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Biora Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Biora Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.20, with a change in price of +1.17. Similarly, Biora Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,521,250 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.88%.

BIOR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Biora Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 91.20%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.81% and 77.80%, respectively.

BIOR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 47.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.65%. The price of BIOR fallen by 88.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 44.78%.