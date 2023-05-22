YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -93.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.12 and $18.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

At present, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has a stock price of $1.26. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.40 after an opening price of $1.17. The day’s lowest price was $1.17, and it closed at $1.16.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -87.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 107.89M and boasts a workforce of 865 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YS Stock Stochastic Average

YS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -87.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -87.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of YS has leaped by -26.74%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.26%.