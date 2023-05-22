WFC’s Market Whiplash: -3.05% YTD Decline, -3.94% Plunge in 30 Days

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.37%. The price of WFC leaped by -3.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.78%.

Currently, the stock price of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is $40.03. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $40.455 after opening at $40.33. The stock touched a low of $39.62 before closing at $40.21.

Wells Fargo & Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $48.84 on 02/14/23, and the lowest price during that time was $35.25, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of WFC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Wells Fargo & Company’s current trading price is -18.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.56%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $35.25 and $48.84. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 19.77 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 26.35 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 150.88B and boasts a workforce of 235591 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Wells Fargo & Company as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.04, with a change in price of -0.95. Similarly, Wells Fargo & Company recorded 23,247,178 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.32%.

WFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WFC stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

WFC Stock Stochastic Average

Wells Fargo & Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 66.76%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 69.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.69% and 59.75%, respectively.