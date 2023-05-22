WEAV’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 55.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 56.92%. The price of WEAV fallen by 59.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.39%.

The stock price for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) currently stands at $7.14. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $7.185 after starting at $6.65. The stock’s lowest price was $6.27 before closing at $6.59.

Weave Communications Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.93 on 05/19/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.91 on 07/01/22.

52-week price history of WEAV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Weave Communications Inc.’s current trading price is 3.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 145.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.91 and $6.93. The Weave Communications Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.29 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 439.68M and boasts a workforce of 806 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.06, with a change in price of +2.83. Similarly, Weave Communications Inc. recorded 213,198 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.66%.

WEAV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WEAV stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

WEAV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Weave Communications Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.57%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.31% and 94.29%, respectively.