TWLO’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Twilio Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is $55.97. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $51.29 after opening at $48.92. It dipped to a low of $48.84 before ultimately closing at $51.21.

Twilio Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $110.98 on 06/02/22, and the lowest price during that time was $41.00, recorded on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of TWLO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Twilio Inc.’s current trading price is -49.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $41.00 and $110.98. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.82 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.53 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.00B and boasts a workforce of 8156 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 58.78, with a change in price of +11.12. Similarly, Twilio Inc. recorded 4,503,506 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.94%.

TWLO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TWLO stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

TWLO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Twilio Inc. over the last 50 days is at 49.13%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 92.80%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.60% and 37.86%, respectively.

TWLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.31% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.28%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TWLO has leaped by -2.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.13%.