The Psychology of Audacy Inc. Inc. (AUD) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -58.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -72.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AUD has leaped by -31.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.25%.

Audacy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.94 on 05/17/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.09 on 03/17/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of AUD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Audacy Inc.’s current trading price is -95.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.09 and $1.94. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.43 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.21 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Audacy Inc. (AUD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.24M and boasts a workforce of 3539 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1952, with a change in price of -0.1331. Similarly, Audacy Inc. recorded 2,258,431 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.71%.

AUD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Audacy Inc. over the last 50 days is at 3.80%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 2.10%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 8.57% and 17.58%, respectively.