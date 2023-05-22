TAL Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for TAL Education Group (TAL) is $5.89. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.90 after an opening price of $5.72. The stock briefly fell to $5.63 before ending the session at $5.76.

In terms of market performance, TAL Education Group had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.45 on 12/22/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.81 on 10/24/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of TAL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. TAL Education Group’s current trading price is -43.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.81 to $10.45. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the TAL Education Group’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 13.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.7.32 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

TAL Education Group (TAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.74B and boasts a workforce of 16200 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for TAL Education Group

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating TAL Education Group as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.81, with a change in price of -2.98. Similarly, TAL Education Group recorded 7,713,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.60%.

Examining TAL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TAL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for TAL Education Group over the last 50 days is 38.98%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 66.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.88% and 51.63%, respectively.

TAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -16.45% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.67%. The price of TAL leaped by -8.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.83%.